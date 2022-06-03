Memorial Tournament: Cameron Smith in six-way tie for lead after opening round in Ohio

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Highlights of the first round of the Memorial Tournament from Ohio

World No 3 Cameron Smith features among a six-way tie for the lead after the opening round of the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

The Australian split seven birdies with two bogeys on his way to a five-under 67, which he shares with Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes, South Korea’s KH Lee and the American trio of Cameron Young, Luke List and Davis Riley.

The opening round at Muirfield Village Golf Club was a fruitful one for the players, with just two strokes separating the top 20 players.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry rebounded from a slow start with four birdies on the back nine to sit among the logjam on 69.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and England’s Luke Donald battled through some inconsistency to finish their opening rounds on two-under par.

Earlier, Japan’s 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified from the tournament for the use of a non-conforming club.

Smith made seven birdies and two bogeys on Thursday. The winner of March’s Players Championship described his opening round as “a little bit of a grind.”

“I had to make a few good pars on that last nine – for me, the front nine,” said Smith. “It was just good to kind of hang in there, make a few birdies, see a few putts going in. I think this is about as easy as this place is going to get today.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of stressful golf and a lot of grinding over the weekend. It’s nice to kind of take the box there early in the week.”

Bryson DeChambeau played his first round on the PGA Tour since the Masters after recovering from wrist surgery in April. He shot a four-over 76 with four bogeys and one double bogey.

In similar fashion, Harris English made his first start on tour since January following hip surgery and shot a five-over 77.