‘Message couldn’t be clearer’ Carol Vorderman swipes at PM as he’s booed outside St Paul’s

Carol Vorderman, 61, shared her brutal reaction after Boris Johnson, 57, and his wife Carrie, 34, were loudly booed and jeered by crowds outside St Paul’s Cathedral. The couple attended the service of thanksgiving at the London cathedral to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.
“That was quite a moment.
“We definitely haven’t heard that for any other VIP guest.”
Former Countdown star Carol then shared the clip to her 482,000 Twitter followers.
In the caption, she quipped: “Bring Your Own Boos.
Pat added: “Problem is, I doubt he realised the boos were for him.”
While Tony joked: “I generally do not like booing but I will make an exception this time.”
And Jack quipped: “Someone get Vorders a job as a headline writer ASAP!”
Former Prime Ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, and Theresa May were also in attendance for today’s service.
Other politicians including Sajid Javid, Liz Truss, Priti Patel, Keir Starmer and Nicola Sturgeon also took seats at St Paul’s.
The Queen herself did not attend after experiencing “discomfort” following Thursday’s celebrations.
Instead, it is understood that she watched the service on the television at Windsor Castle.
