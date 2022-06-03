Most Thai businesses not ready for metaverse: survey

The Technology Vision report also identifies four key trends that companies will need to address:

• WebMe – putting the “me” in metaverse: The metaverse and Web3 are poised to reshape the internet. Some 95 per cent of executives believe that future digital platforms need to offer unified experiences, enabling interoperability of customers’ data across different platforms and spaces.

• Programmable world – our planet, personalised: As emerging technologies such as 5G, ambient computing, augmented reality and smart materials advance, digital environments will be increasingly woven into the fabric of the physical world. Tellingly, 92 per cent of executives agree that leading organisations will push the boundaries of the virtual world to make it more real, increasing the need for persistence and seamless navigation between the digital and physical worlds.

• The unreal – making synthetic authentic: Businesses and environments are increasingly supported by artificial intelligence-generated data that convincingly reflects the physical world. Already, 96 per cent of executives report that their companies are committed to authenticating the origin of their data and genuine use of AI.

• Computing the impossible – new machines, new possibilities: The emergence of a new class of machines is empowering companies across industries to stretch the boundaries of what computers can solve. Tools such as quantum computing and biology-inspired computing are allowing businesses to solve problems that may be too expensive, inefficient, or flat-out impossible for traditional computing. Some 94 per cent of executives agree that long-term success will depend on leveraging next-generation computing to solve seemingly intractable challenges.

Accenture has for 22 years taken a systematic look across the enterprise landscape to identify evolving technology trends with the highest possibilities to disrupt businesses and industries.