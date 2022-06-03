‘Nearly destroyed her life!’ NatWest issues warning after woman scammed for £25,000

Unfortunately, scams are becoming increasingly common, with fraudsters deploying numerous tricks to hook innocent victims. One type of scam is a “romance scam” which involves a fraudster building a false relationship with someone to lure them in for their cash.

This was the case in 2019 for a NatWest customer who was online when she met a man with whom she quickly established a friendship.

With the pair hitting it off, over the course of nine months, they gradually grew closer and a relationship developed.

The man sent her gifts, the couple spoke on the phone, and they had even exchanged photographs.

Although many online relationships begin in this way, there was a factor which meant the situation quickly unravelled.

READ MORE: Pensioners warned their ‘hard-earned savings’ at risk of attack