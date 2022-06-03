New Disney+ shows and movies: What to stream this weekend, June 3

Summer is upon most of us who live in the U.S.A. so it’s only right to want to sit inside and spend your time, watching some Disney+.

Of course, it doesn’t help that Disney+ is always pumping out not only more original content but adding a myriad of new movies and shows to the platform. Honestly, it’s pretty hard to keep up with some weeks especially if it’s a lot of new content or content most people know nothing about.

Overall though, Disney has been doing a great job of featuring a lot of original content on preexisting characters/stories. Most Star Wars fans are clamoring to watch some more episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Marvel fans are always ready to see what the House of Mouse will cook up next.

However, if you’re just a Disney fan, there’s always something to look forward to, and to start off June, Disney+ is bringing the heat.

These Disney+ releases are sure to start off June on a good note.

No doubt a lot of people are looking forward to the new episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi but that’s not the only release coming out on Disney+ to start off the first week in June.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Episode 3 (June 1)

Club Mickey Mouse, Season 4 (June 1)

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel (June 1)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse, Season 1 [5 episodes] (June 1)

Glee (June 1)

Hollywood Stargirl (June 3)

Mack Wrestles (June 3)

Explorer: The Deepest Cave (June 3)

As you can see, Disney+ is featuring a lot of different content from all over the map. Whether you’re interested in the Disney properties, Marvel, or Stars Wars, there’s really something for everyone this week. That’s not always a guarantee but it’s obvious Disney is really trying to appeal to everyone with its first round of June releases.

Even if you’re not looking forward to something specific, it could be good to try something new or maybe do a rewatch of Stargirl in preparation for the sequel. Either way, hopefully, you’re able to find something to help you beat the heat.

What do you plan on streaming on Disney+ this weekend? Be sure to let us know in the comments.