Newcastle can make four free signings to challenge for Europa League next season

Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona’s financial situation is showing no signs of improvement, which makes Ousmane Dembele’s exit as a free agent on June 30 all the more possible. The 25-year-old right-winger has long been linked with a Premier League switch, most notably to Chelsea and Manchester United.

And while the Blues are thought to be interested in making Dembele one of the first signings of the Todd Boehly era, Newcastle could have a say in the matter. The Magpies could tempt the Frenchman by ousting Chelsea’s financial incentive, in terms of both wages and a signing-on fee, in what would be one of the most surprising transfers of the summer.

