Norway and Ghana join forces on Gulf of Guinea piracy resolution at UN | TradeWinds

The United Nations Security Council has passed a resolution pushing the countries along the Gulf of Guinea to take steps to punish piracy.

The resolution, put forth by Norway and Ghana, asked in part that countries in the region criminalise piracy and armed robbery at sea and investigate and extradite the perpetrators while tacking its causes ashore.





“The activities of pirates have been detrimental to the development of coastal economics in the region and this risk compounding the multi-faceted challenges facing the region,” Harold Adlai Agyemag, Ghana’s ambassador to the UN said at a press conference on 31 May.