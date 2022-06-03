Norway wins D2 golf title

IRON RIVER — For the second straight season, the Norway Knights boys golf team is the U.P. Division 2 champion.

The Knights repeated their victory from last spring by edging St. Ignace by one stroke on Wednesday at Young’s Golf Course.

Norway totaled 353 while St. Ignace wound up at 354. Those two were followed by Manistique (376), Hancock (385), Brimley (389), Painesdale-Jeffers (398), Munising (413), Stephenson (436), West Iron County (446), Pickford (448), Bark River-Harris (471), Newberry (475) and Forest Park (494).

Norway senior Drew Anderson captured medalist honors with a round of 83, one stroke in front of Carson Bigger of St. Ignace.

Norway junior Carson Chartier finished third, just two shots off the pace.

Tyler Spring shot a 90 to take seventh, while Tyler Parker recorded a 95 to place 16th to round out Norway’s scoring card.

West Iron junior DJ Kemppainen shot a 93 to finish 14th and lead the Wykon contingent. Junior Brennan Horton (103), Ryan Dood (117) and Mason Starkey (133) rounded out the Wykons’ efforts.

Forest Park was topped by freshman Brody Starr, who shot a 118. Brad Stacy followed with a 120, Hunter Loehr shot a 121 and Tyler Dumke ended up with a 135.