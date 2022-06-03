Not to be missed, the landing of Hayward and Eubanks

Two concerts that you don’t want to miss will be landing at the Saban Theatre. Justin Hayward on June 7th and Bob Eubanks presents Backstage with the Beatles on June 10th.

Having chalked up over fifty years at the peak of the music and entertainment industry, Hayward, Moody Blues frontman is currently touring the U.S. and England, this time solo with his own band.

He has one of the all-time most distinguished voices and is also lead guitarist and composer for the Moody Blues. The band has sold 55 million albums and received numerous awards.

Hayward was 20 years old when he wrote “Nights in White Satin,” the momentous hit that took The Moody Blues in a bold new direction. As their name suggests, they were a blues band when they formed in 1964 (“moody” was part of a gimmick where they would look very serene, never smiling in photos). Hayward joined in 1966, replacing Denny Laine, who later teamed up with Paul McCartney and the Wings. The band had gone as far as they could emulating American blues artists, so they set out to find a more distinctive sound.

“Nights in White Satin,” the centerpiece of their 1967 Days of Future Passed album – the first with Hayward – took them down an untrodden musical path that made The Moody Blues one of the biggest bands of the late ’60s and early ’70s. The hits were written by either Hayward (“The Story In Your Eyes,” “Tuesday Afternoon”) or bass player John Lodge (“Ride My See-Saw,” “I’m Just A Singer (In A Rock And Roll Band)”). In the ’80s, they returned to the charts with two more Hayward compositions, “Your Wildest Dreams” and “I Know You’re Out There Somewhere.”

In 2018, along with the other members of The Moody Blues, Hayward was inducted into the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

There are Beatles tribute bands and books and films about the Beatles, but there has never been a show like Bob Eubanks presents Backstage with the Beatles.

You probably know Eubanks as the host of The Newlywed Game, and the co-host of the Rose Parade for Tribune Broadcasting for nearly 38 years. He was also a popular rock ‘n roll dee-jay.

What audiences will be surprised to learn is that he is the only living person to have produced and financed a Beatles concert all three years they toured America.

In 1964, Eubanks borrowed $25,000 on his house and presented the Beatles to Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl. Then, a year later, he produced two shows at the Hollywood Bowl and one in 1966 at Dodger Stadium.

Bob Eubanks

After that 1966 concert, there would only be one more. The Beatles would never tour again.

Eubanks has fascinating never-heard-before stories about his experiences with the Beatles, their manager Brian Epstein, and the screaming throngs of fans who attended the concerts. He has put together an entertaining one-of-a-kind show that will appeal to all audiences.

Backstage with the Beatles combines his stories about the Fab Four, never-before-seen photos of Eubanks and the band, and classic Beatles songs sung live onstage by the talented Ticket to Ride.

For more information and to buy tickets, go to: https://wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/