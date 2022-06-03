Platinum Jubilee: Re-crowning pints ‘a tribute to the Queen’





The guidance comes as the Government launches a consultation today on plans to allow shops and markets to sell goods in pounds, ounces and other imperial measures.

Officials called the moves a Platinum Jubilee tribute, made possible by Brexit, to the Queen. UK pint glasses, giving drinkers confidence they were not being sold a short measure of beer, had a Crown stamp for more than 300 years. But in 2006, the symbol was replaced by the CE marking to abide by EU rules. The consultation, which seeks views on changing the weights and measures law, could mean vegetables being sold once again by the pound – or with a metric weight displayed less prominently.

Some traders became known as “metric martyrs” after being prosecuted for defying the EU rules. However, Tory peer and Asda supermarket boss Stuart Rose said returning to imperial weights and measures was “complete and utter nonsense” that would please only “a small minority who hark for the past”.

Lord Rose said yesterday: “We have got serious problems in the world and we’re now saying let’s go backwards.” “Does anybody in this country below the age of about 40 know how many ounces there are in a pound?”

Comment by Paul Scully This Jubilee weekend, communities across the country are hanging up the bunting and celebrating 70 years of Her Majesty’s reign. In Government, we’re going full-steam ahead to make sure we can celebrate in style, not just today but for years to come. There can be few better ways to propose a toast to the Queen than by returning the UK’s historic Crown symbol to our pint glasses. For more than 300 years, dating back to 1698, the Crown stamp guaranteed drinkers were getting a full and honest pint. It’s important we celebrate our national identity and heritage. That’s why we’re bringing it back.

In addition, we’re reviewing the EU’s ban on imperial units like pounds and ounces. We measure our walks in miles, our beer and milk by the pint, and our fruit and veg – and babies – by the pound. Shops should be able serve customers in the way customers want, rather than having to comply with outdated EU diktats. So, we’re consulting on how best this can happen. This isn’t just about pounds and ounces – it’s about how and where our laws are made. In this way, we’re bringing common sense back to British shops.