Prince Harry and Meghan defended by royal expert after being booed at Jubilee event

The royal expert joined GB News host Patrick Christy to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the UK and their involvement in the Jubilee celebrations. Whilst leaving St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday morning after the Service of Thanksgiving, the pair were booed by onlookers celebrating. Touching on the reaction, Dr Cassidy defended the couple and praised the Queen’s decision to have them involved.

Commenting on the boos, Patrick said: “Yeah, I would have booed Harry and Meghan, would you?”

Dr Cassidy explained: “I think we have to take this into context, Patrick, they made these choices to go off and make money, and so we have to allow them that opportunity.

“And many people like the Queen will definitely have regretted this move, the Queen is full-on revealing who she is, her authentic self.

“But also let’s remember, Meghan and Harry, when they chose to opt-out, they are also making very clear revelations about their authenticity.

