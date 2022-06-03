Queen’s niece Lady Sarah Chatto stuns crowds at thanksgiving service appearance





Princess Margaret’s daughter looked elegant in ivory as she took her seat next to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Lady Chatto arrived at the service by bus, along with other extended royals including her brother David Linley, Earl of Snowdon and his son Charles Armstrong-Jones.

Wearing an ivory skirt suit, with a wide-brimmed cloche-style hat accessorised with a four-string pearl necklace and pearl earrings, Lady Chatto was in a buoyant mood as she was seen chatting with the Sussexes. Lady Chatto’s youngest son Arthur, the Queen’s great nephew, appeared at the service in military uniform. Arthur, who has become something of a social media star, has recently been accepted into the Royal Marines. Once seated, Arthur removed his hat to reveal a closely-shorn haircut.

His older brother Samuel, who is an artist, wore a traditional morning suit to the service. He displayed a floppier hairstyle as he made his way up the steps into St Paul’s Cathedral. The Duke of Sussex appeared to be sharing a joke with Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank. Lady Chatto on the other hand appeared deep in conversation with the Duchess of Sussex before the start of the service. READ MORE: Kate and Meghan caught in VERY frosty reunion seated metres apart

Other former Prime Ministers attending included Gordon Brown, Theresa May and David Cameron along with their spouses. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrived shortly afterwards with her husband followed by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Her Majesty is understood to have suffered from episodic mobility issues on Thursday. In a statement Buckingham Palace said the Queen has “greatly enjoyed” her birthday parade and flypast but “did experience some discomfort”. They said: “Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty, with great reluctance, has concluded that she will not attend.” It is understood that the monarch watched the service on television from Windsor Castle.