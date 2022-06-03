Rafa Nadal asked umpire if he could ‘take a p**s’ as Alex Zverev went off in a wheelchair

The ATP introduced new rules relating to toilet breaks back in November last year in response to some controversial circumstances. Stefanos Tsitsipas came under heavy scrutiny during his US Open match against Andy Murray after he took a seven-minute break.

The new rules stated that players “may only take one toilet break per match” and they can “only be taken during a set break”. Nadal’s query about the toilet break came as Zverev was receiving treatment back in the changing room on his damaged foot.

The Spaniard then went off the court but returned just a few minutes later with Zverev walking with crutches. It was confirmed that Zverev would not be able to continue and Nadal progressed to his 14th French Open final.