Rafa Nadal feels French Open final heartache after Alexander Zverev’s distressing injury

“At the same time, I was not very positive after that about my foot, but I was positive that I will be able to play here.

“And here I am. I played, I fought, I did all the things possible to give myself at least a chance to be where I am and happy of course to be able to give myself another chance to play on second Sunday here in the final of Roland Garros.

“So that means a lot to me. And even if all the sacrifices and all the things that I need to go through to try to keep playing, really makes sense when you enjoy moments like I’m enjoying in this tournament. Physically I’m okay.

“Of course today the conditions have been very hot, super humid. You know, I know from experience that when these conditions happens.”