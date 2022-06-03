Resident Evil 4 Remake & Village May Be Connected | GameSpot News

The June 3 PlayStation State of Play presentation had far more exciting content than we expected, including a number of upcoming PS5 and PSVR 2 games. It even included an unexpected PC announcement for Spider-Man and a remake of one of the most beloved Resident Evil games – Resident Evil 4. Talk about a very strong opener!

Reddit user Kaiju Media James pointed out a possible link between the two games. Kaiju wrote, “I noticed this symbol in the RE4R trailer, it looks somewhat similar to the Four Houses symbol in Village. Another user, lejitness, compared an image of Saddler from the new RE4 to one of Village’s Mother Miranda. What’s extra interesting about this frame of Saddler is that it comes right after the symbol is shown.

