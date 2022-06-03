Trade unions should handle their resurgence carefully

Now is the summer of Britain’s trade union discontent. A national rail strike threatens, along with action affecting Heathrow airport, the telecoms company BT, and universities. As inflation burns through pay packets, the UK’s unions are becoming more strident.

UK unions, like their US counterparts, have long been shrinking, but are still proportionately around twice as large. In the US, just one in 10 people are unionised. In the UK, it is 24 per cent. But these statistics are a poor guide to union power. Britain has, in fact, spent decades passing laws to prevent a return to the “Winter of Discontent” of 1978-9, when millions of days of work were lost to strikes. Even where membership numbers are strong, notably in the public sector, unions are generally weak.

The cause of today’s strife is easy to identify. Hefty price rises mean a falling standard of living for many union members. Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT transport union, has warned of rail strikes that could last for “a very, very long time” if the government blocks higher wages.

Some unions are turning their focus away from political activism through their links with the Labour party and putting more effort into fights for better pay and conditions. Sharon Graham, general secretary of the UK’s largest union Unite, told the Financial Times this week that she regards this as “a moment for the union movement to be reborn.”

But the UK’s history of fractious labour relations and disruptive strikes in the 1970s and 1980s creates a difficulty. Unions are under pressure to protect their members from inflation and the weakening of traditional employment contracts, yet prolonged strikes affecting public services could revive their past unpopularity.

Despite the echoes of the past, the labour market reality confronting many unions has changed. Unemployment is low, and private sector professionals and skilled workers are in demand. But union membership has shifted towards the public sector, where the government has imposed tight financial controls, while curbing collective bargaining.

Sixty per cent of union members work in the public sector, with membership highest in sectors such as education, healthcare and public transport. Train drivers who are threatening to strike have been among the most successful in wielding their power — the base pay for drivers on South Western Railways is now £67,000 a year.

It is harder for others with less industrial leverage. University academics are showing signs of strike fatigue after several years of a rolling campaign of industrial action. Strikes place employees who take action under financial strain, as well as disrupting employers (and university students in this case). The strategy is best used sparingly.

Under Graham, Unite has expanded its repertoire beyond strikes to confronting some employers in other ways. These include lobbying the directors, suppliers and potential clients of companies with which it is in dispute. This approach has been criticised as “sinister” but it may be quietly effective nonetheless.

Other unions need to show more ingenuity and imagination than in the past, especially on behalf of low-paid workers on part-time contracts in service industries. They may not have the industrial muscle to impose strikes, but simply providing advice and representation can help their members.

Even those with the most power must be careful. Many people have sympathy with public service workers, which teaching unions have used adroitly in campaigns to stop school budget cuts. But it runs out quickly when services get disrupted. Unions have regained a little of their past power but their future will be determined by how they handle these challenges.