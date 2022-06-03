Categories World Ukraine war: Hungry Africans are victims of the conflict, Macky Sall tells Vladimir Putin Post author By Google News Post date June 3, 2022 No Comments on Ukraine war: Hungry Africans are victims of the conflict, Macky Sall tells Vladimir Putin Ukraine war: Hungry Africans are victims of the conflict, Macky Sall tells Vladimir Putin BBC Source link Related Tags Africans, conflict, hungry, Macky, Putin, Sall, tells, Ukraine, Victims, Vladimir, war' By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Norway and Ghana join forces on Gulf of Guinea piracy resolution at UN | TradeWinds → New York passes bill banning sale of pets provided by ‘puppy mills’ Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.