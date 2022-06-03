Victoria Beckham wishes fans ‘super spicy Jubilee weekend’ with throwback Spice Girls pics

Victoria Beckham, 48, has marked Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee by sharing a series of pictures on social media.

Posh Spice wished her 30.1 million Instagram followers a “super spicy Jubilee weekend” with a throwback to her Spice Girls days.

The first picture showed a young Victoria with her bandmates alongside the UK and the US flags.

The second snap featured Victoria flanked by Mel C and Emma Bunton as she shook the Queen’s hand.

Victoria could hardly contain her joy as she displayed a wide smile that mirrored that of the Monarch’s.

Finally, the third photograph showed Victoria showcasing a wide smile while she held red, silver and blue star-shaped balloons.

The singer-turned-designer captioned the post: “Hoping you’re all having a super spicy Jubilee weekend!