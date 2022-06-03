Web3 Infrastructure Firm InfStones Secures $66M in New Funds

Global blockchain infrastructure provider InfStones on Wednesday announced a new funding round of $66M led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and GGV Capital, with participation from INCE Capital, 10T Fund, SNZ Holding, and A&T Capital.

The funds will be used for enterprise-wide expansion and acceleratation of growth. InfStones raised $33 million in a Series B financing round this past February, bringing the company’s total funding since its inception to over $100 million. InfStones is now nearing unicorn status with this latest round of funding.

“Our vision is to provide a rugged, easy-to-use Web3 environment to build a more transparent, intelligent world,” said Zhenwu Shi, CEO of InfStones. “We intend to drive the rapid adoption of Web3 decentralized applications worldwide.”

InfStones has proven to be the most comprehensive platform-as-a-service (PaaS) infrastructure provider in the blockchain sphere as it continues to be trusted by blockchain institutions, providing unparalleled infrastructure services to Web3 innovators worldwide and supporting over 10,000 nodes on a rapidly growing list of blockchains.

“InfStones provides the foundational infrastructure layer for the Web3 era, offering an enterprise-grade node management and staking platform that makes it painless for customers to participate in Web3 and DeFi,” said Dennis Chang, Managing Partner at Softbank Investment Advisers. “We are excited to partner with the InfStones team to support their mission of powering Web3 innovation.”