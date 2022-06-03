WIAA high school roundup: Hehli brothers win first state tennis matchup

MADISON — Jack and Kyle Hehli wanted quick points, while their opponents wanted to extend points during their first-round double match at the WIAA individual state tennis meet on Thursday night.

The fifth-seeded Hehli brothers won the battle of wills and scored a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Manitowoc Roncalli’s Matthew Isselmann and Ian Lusk that gave them a second-round match against Waukesha Catholic Memorial’s Timothy Serb and Caden Visner at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Friday.

“We played solid all-around and didn’t miss much,” West Salem senior Jack Hehli said. “We finished points quickly and just stayed on target.”

The Hehlis (15-0) found ways to counter their counterparts’ lob game to remain undefeated and earn a match against the unseeded Serb and Visner (10-7), who present a unique challenge.”

“They are both lefties,” Jack said. “They seem like solid players who strike the ball fine, and lefties are always tough to play against.

“But our dad is a lefty, so we’ve practiced against that.”

Aquinas experienced a mixed bag of results during the first day of the tournament with two wins and two losses.

The Blugolds received wins from both of their qualified doubles teams, but singles matchups for Joe O’Flaherty (20-3) and Anderson Forney (20-3) didn’t go their way.

O’Flaherty lost a 6-0, 6-2 match to St. Mary Central’s Wesley Auth, while the seventh-seeded Fortney had a much different experience against Milwaukee University’s Srikar Mudili. Mudili won the first set 6-0, and Fortney won the second 6-0 before unseeded Mudili won the third 10-8.

Aquinas was able to celebrate victories from the doubles teams of Ethan Schamberger and Mitchell Fortney and Paulie Reuteman and Sam Dickinson.

Schamberger and Fortney (16-7) beat Watertown Luther Prep’s Matthew Koelpin and Johannes Bourman (16-6) 7-6 (7), 6-2. They play top-seeded Shaan Sharma and Joe Zimmerman (14-4) in a second-round match on Friday.

Reuteman and Dickinson (20-3) beat Brown Deer’s Matt Kowitz and Ben Kastenmeier by default to qualify for the second round. They meet second-seeded Pranav Gogineni and Vibhu Guda (16-6) of Brookfield Academy on Friday.

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The 12th-seeded Vikings (12-10) had a three-game winning streak snapped and their season ended by the Cardinals, who scored at least once in four of the first five innings

Tucker Gegenfurtner and Reid Tengblad each singled for Holmen, which had two errors to go with those two hits.

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — The sixth-seeded Hilltoppers (15-10) were knocked out by the third-seeded Warriors after beating them during the regular season.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Norsemen (18-3) had a 14-game winning streak come to an end against the second-seeded Pumas.

Wrestby hadn’t lost a game since a 5-2 setback at the hands of G-E-T on April 29.

Wis. Rapids Assumption 4, Blair-Taylor 0

ALMOND, Wis. — The Wildcats (28-1) not only lost for the first time this season, they were shut out as they tried to qualify for a fifth straight state tournament.

WEST SALEM — The eighth-seeded Panthers (10-4) advanced past the ninth-seed Crimson Tide and into a regional final at top-seeded McFarland on Saturday

SOMERSET — The Raiders (3-16-1) saw their season come to an end in their opening match of the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinals against Somerset.

Aquinas 7, Madison County Day 6

The second-seeded Blugolds (7-8-3) advanced to a regional final against third-seeded Lodi at Fields for Kids on Saturday.