Yellowstone 1932: John Dutton foreshadowed plot for new Paramount prequel in key quote

Redditor and Yellowstone fan AnnaNonna put forward the suggestion, saying: “Of course I’m watching Yellowstone again and just heard John Dutton tell Beth (Kelly Reilly) that his great grandfather built the lodge. (This was when he was asking her to move in with Rip).

“A while back we were trying to figure out the timeline generation wise for the upcoming 1932 spinoff.

“I thought 1932 would focus on John’s grandfather,” they added. “I think that fits the timeline.”

John’s grandfather hasn’t appeared as an adult in the universe before, with Tim McGraw portraying James Dutton – John’s great-grandfather – and his dad only appearing in Yellowstone via flashbacks.