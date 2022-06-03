Categories
Showbiz

Yellowstone 1932: John Dutton foreshadowed plot for new Paramount prequel in key quote


Redditor and Yellowstone fan AnnaNonna put forward the suggestion, saying: “Of course I’m watching Yellowstone again and just heard John Dutton tell Beth (Kelly Reilly) that his great grandfather built the lodge. (This was when he was asking her to move in with Rip).

“A while back we were trying to figure out the timeline generation wise for the upcoming 1932 spinoff. 

“I thought 1932 would focus on John’s grandfather,” they added. “I think that fits the timeline.”

John’s grandfather hasn’t appeared as an adult in the universe before, with Tim McGraw portraying James Dutton – John’s great-grandfather – and his dad only appearing in Yellowstone via flashbacks.





Source link

Alex Davies

By Alex Davies

Alex Davies is a Senior TV reporter at Express.co.uk. Formerly a Lifestyle & Features Reporter for OK! Online, Alex moved to the Express in November 2018. Alex covers everything from the latest Netflix series to the most talked-about reality TV shows.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.