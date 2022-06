YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — MacNeil Lyons bought a lottery ticket this week.

He didn’t win.

But Lyons isn’t exactly down on his luck. In fact, the purchase of a lotto ticket was inspired by his fortuitous encounter with what he deems “the most elusive animal in the lower 48 states.”

The Encounter

March 5 was just like any other day. Lyons, who has spent over 20 years as a guide in Yellowstone National Park was guiding a father and his 9-year-old daughter on their first Yellowstone experience.

Around 11:58 a.m. the group was returning from the park’s northeast Gate after an “already amazing wildlife day.” But unbeknownst to Lyons, it would become one of the most memorable days of his guiding career.

“We rounded a corner heading west bound and in the oncoming lane was a low-to-the-ground, dark animal loping away from us,” said Lyons. “The guest said out loud exactly what I was thinking: ‘is that a bear?‘ For a hot second, we both thought it might be a young black bear moving away from us, but as it turned and looked over its right shoulder towards us, there was no mistaking the elusive animal was indeed, a wolverine!” MacNeil Lyons, Owner of Yellowstone Insight

At the time, there were no other vehicles present. To Lyons’ surprise, they were able to spend a full three minutes in the presence of the animal. In those three minutes, he was able to capture 130 frames of the elusive creature.