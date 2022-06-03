Zelensky lauds Ukraine’s ‘testament to the faith’ as 50 embassies resume work in Kyiv





Recently, the Swiss Federal Council announced that after two and a half months of the temporary closure of its embassy in Ukraine, Switzerland has decided to reopen it. Other countries that have reopened their embassies in Ukraine include Denmark, Hungary, Italy, Spain, Czech Republic, Canada, UK and France

A new US ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A Brink has recently arrived in the city. Ms Brink heaped on praise to the Ukrainian President and stressed the continued efforts to bring peace to the wartorn nation. She tweeted: “Honoured to present my credentials to @ZelenskyyUa, who has become a symbol of bravery and courage around the world. “As I told him, my team and I will do everything we can to help Ukraine defend itself, to hold Russia accountable for atrocities, and to help rebuild Ukraine.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 2 that this is important news not just practically, but also symbolically. Mr Zelensky said: “Every new embassy that returns to our capital is a testament to our faith in our victory.” Two weeks back, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the US has reopened its embassy in Kyiv after it closed three months ago ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Mr Blinken said in a statement: “Today we are officially resuming operations at the US Embassy in Kyiv. READ MORE: Five killed and multiple injured in ‘devastating’ Tulsa shooting

“The Ukrainian people, with our security assistance, have defended their homeland in the face of Russia’s unconscionable invasion, and, as a result, the Stars and Stripes are flying over the Embassy once again. “We stand proudly with, and continue to support, the government and people of Ukraine as they defend their country from the Kremlin’s brutal war of aggression.” Blinken reflected on the sustained US commitment to the Ukrainian government and the country’s people. Mr Blinken said: “Three months ago, we lowered our flag over the US Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, just days before Russian forces streamed across Ukraine’s border to carry out President Putin’s unprovoked, unjustified war of choice. DON’T MISS:

“When we suspended operations at the embassy, we made the point clear: while we would relocate US embassy personnel for their safety and security, this would in no way prevent our engagement with, and support for, the Ukrainian people, government, and civil society as well as our allies and partners.” Mr Blinken had noted the administration had been working to reopen the embassy since its closure. He added: “We underscored our commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, pledged to continue our assistance, and started working toward the day we could return to Kyiv. “Now, that day has come.” The US embassy evacuated all family members and non-essential staff in January and moved operations to Lviv in western Ukraine in mid-February. Immediately before the Russian invasion, the diplomats moved again, to Rzeszów in Poland.