10 Best Movies Like Interceptor

Netflix’s latest action movie Interceptor is now available to deliver thrills and excitement to fans. Elsa Pataky stars as Captain Collins, a skilled soldier who becomes the only line of defense when a group of terrorists attacks a nuclear missile interceptor base in the hopes of launching an attack on the United States.

Interceptor does not reinvent the action movie, but it does share similarities with some other great titles in the genre. It also takes elements from some other fun movies to give it a fresher take. So if fans enjoyed the ride with Interceptor, there are some other movies they can check out next.

10 Die Hard (1988)





Any movie involving a lone hero in an isolated setting taking on a group of villains will inevitably be compared to Die Hard. Indeed, Interceptor owes a lot to that iconic action movie starring Bruce Willis as John McClane as a cop who has to take on a group of terrorists who crash a corporate Christmas party.

Captain Collins has some definite McClane vibes as she is a relentless hero who takes a lot of beatings but keeps on moving. She also has some fun mocking her foes which is something McClane helped popularize in action movies.





9 G.I. Jane (1997)





Along with all the action, Interceptor also addresses the challenges facing women in the military. While it is not given a good deal of attention in the story, it is interesting to see such subject matter tackled in a movie like this.

G.I. Jane was another action-oriented movie that also touched on the topic. Demi Moore stars as a female recruit to the Navy SEAL program. While she faces endless sexism and disrespect, she never stops in her mission to prove all of her doubters wrong.





8 Panic Room (2002)





Very early on in Interceptor, Collins finds herself locked in the control room of the base with the villains on the other side, desperately trying to make their way in. It is a risky move to narrow the scope of the movie so much but it also adds a lot of tension.

One movie that pulled this off exceptionally well was the thriller Panic Room from acclaimed director David Fincher. Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart play a mother and daughter who lock themselves in the secure panic room of their new home when thieves break in. however, they soon discover that the men want what is in that room.





7 White House Down (2013)





Despite the fact that they are threatening to destroy several American cities, the villains of the movie see themselves as patriots. For various reasons, they find that the country has lost its way and needs to be reset. It is a similar position taken by the villains in White House Down.

The movie stars Channing Tatum as a lone hero who must protect the president (Jamie Foxx) when a group of domestic terrorists take over the White House. It is another riff on Die Hard but has a more fun energy than the similarly themed Olympus Has Fallen.





6 The Expendables 2 (2012)





Interceptor is very much a throwback action movie that isn’t seen much anymore. In some ways, the style and tone can feel outdated but it is sure to offer a bit of nostalgic fun for fans of these types of adventures.

The Expendables series was specifically made with the intention of bringing back that style of action movie with lots of guns, muscles, and cheesy one-liners and the second movie focuses on them trying to stop a villain who stole nuclear weapons. While it focuses on a team of heroes rather than a lone hero, Elsa Pataky would make a fitting member of the Expendables squad.





5 Crimson Tide (1995)





The threat of nuclear missiles launching has been used many times in movies as a global threat and it is an effective one. This movie takes an interesting approach to the trend by focusing on the behind-the-scenes aspects of such a launch.

Crimson Tide is similar in that way, and while it is not an action movie, it is a terrific thriller that also makes use of a confined setting. Denzel Washington stars as a submarine officer who battles with his superior (Gene Hackman) on whether or not to launch their nuclear weapons.





4 Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)





Ethan Hunt is a hero who has frequently tangled with the same kind of thing Captain Collins faces in the movie. But while nuclear weapons are often a threat featured in the Mission: Impossible movies, it is the fourth installment that shares similarities to Interceptor.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol finds Hunt and his team on their own and racing to stop a rogue Russian villain from launching a nuke in his twisted way of saving the world. Though it is a globe-spanning adventure, the fact that Hunt and his team are left on their own gives it a similar isolated feel.









3 Broken Arrow (1996)





There is a definite suspension of disbelief that needs to occur when watching movies like this. For instance, the idea of a small group of treacherous soldiers being able to steal nuclear weapons is preposterous, but it makes for a fun adventure.

It is also the plot used for the John Woo action movie Broken Arrow. John Travolta stars as a military pilot who steals a couple of nuclear weapons to hold the country for ransom. Christian Slater plays his former co-pilot who must stop him.





2 The Rock (1996)





The isolated military base in the middle of the ocean is a great setting for this action movie and really makes it seem like Collins is on her own. This is also used very effectively in Michael Bay’s excellent action movie, The Rock.

When a group of rogue covert operatives take control of Alcatraz and threaten to launch biochemical weapons unless a ransom is paid, it is up to a meek biochemist (Nicholas Cage) and an elderly prison escape artist (Sean Connery) to stop them.





1 Under Siege (1992)





Part of what makes Collins such an interesting hero is how she is so disrespected by those in the military. Past instances of her standing up for herself have made her a target for harassment and attempts to push her out of the army altogether.

Steven Seagal’s Casey Ryback in Under Siege is a similar hero in that he is a very capable soldier who is demoted to a cook aboard a battleship. But when a group of terrorists take hold of the vessel, he proves himself to be a one-man army.

