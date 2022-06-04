12 cheesy Netflix movies to watch for National Cheese Day

June 4 is National Cheese Day, and what goes hand in hand with brie and bordeaux? Well … that’s a binge of Netflix’s cheesiest movies, of course! Feast on cheese and watch it too with our top pick of cheesy Netflix movies to watch in celebration of dairy day.

Whether it’s action, horror, or romance that you’re in the mood for, we have a cheesy recommendation for each and in between!

Cheesy Action Movies

True Memoirs Of An International Assassin (2016)

One of our favorite action movies littered with cheesy action scenes is none other than the 2016 Netflix original action movie, True Memoirs Of An International Assassin, starring Kevin James, Andy Garcia, and Rob Riggle. The synopsis for the movie reads:

“A mild-mannered author is mistaken for an assassin after his novel about a hired killer is published as a true story. He is soon kidnapped and taken out of the country to help with an assassination plot.”

Check out the trailer for the movie below!

Another Netflix original movie that’s gouda (see what we did there?) but heavy on the cheese fest is the kinda action-y movie, The Ridiculous 6, starring Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider, and Taylor Lautner. The plot of the movie is as follows:

“White Knife, an orphan raised by Native Americans, discovers that five outlaws are actually his half-brothers. Together, they set out to save their wayward father.”

Check the trailer for the movie below!

Yet another cheesy action movie by Adam Sandler, the hilarious, but full of action comedy clichés, The Do-Over, starring the actor and his long-time pal actor David Spade is definitely a must-see if you’re in the mood to cringe, laugh and cry. The synopsis for the movie reads:

“Two down-on-their-luck guys decide to fake their own deaths and start over with new identities, only to find the people they’re pretending to be are in even deeper trouble.”

Watch the trailer for the movie below!