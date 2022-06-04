5 best movies and shows on Prime Video this weekend: The Boys

The weekend is here and what better time to sit back, relax and enjoy Prime Video features? As always, when we enter a new month, that means new releases for the streamer, which is always exciting. Below we will give some fantastic recommendations to keep you busy the weekend long.

This week’s Amazon Top 10 in the US listing has excellent options like Night Sky, Outer Range, The Wilds, Reacher, and more. With the release of the new Top Gun: Maverick movie in theaters, the original Top Gun movie also sees itself at number 4 on the Top Ten List.

June 2022 has a massive list of releases coming your way. Be sure to check out some older movies just released on Prime Video, including The Cutting Edge, The Hills Have Eyes, Meatballs, Twilight and its sequels, Galaxy Quest, and Rosemary’s Baby.

5 best Amazon movies and shows on Prime Video for the weekend

The Boys Season 3 (2022)

The highly anticipated third season of The Boys now has its first three episodes available to stream. The remaining five will release weekly on Fridays. This series is wildly popular, and fans can’t get enough of it. If you are late to the party, don’t worry. Seasons 1 and 2 are also available to watch.

The series is based on the comic of the same title and follows a group of antiheroes who battle against supers who abuse their superpowers. The Seven are led by Homelander and are arrogant and corrupt; the Boys, led by Butcher Billy, are vigilantes who make their goal to take down the fake superhero. Both groups are maintained by Vought International, a powerful company that exploits the Seven and monetizes them as the public holds them as heroes.

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

The zombie comedy, Shaun of the Dead, is a hilarious look at the beginnings of a zombie outbreak. Written by Simon Pegg and director Edgar Wright, which is the first of the Three Flavors Cornetto trilogy, followed by Hot Fuzz and The World’s End.

Shaun of the Dead stars Pegg, Nick Frost, Kate Ashfield, Lucy Davis, Dylan Moran, Bill Nighy, and Penelope Wilton as characters who must acclimate at the beginning of a zombie apocalypse. Pegg plays Shaun, a man with no direction in his life, and Frost, his slacker best friend, Ed. When they realize what is happening, Shaun’s plan is “Take car. Go to Mum’s. Kill Phil—”Sorry”—grab Liz, go to the Winchester, have a nice cold pint, and wait for all of this to blow over. How’s that for a slice of fried gold?”

The film features several cultural references to other zombie movies and cameos by cameos, including Dylan Moran, Martin Freeman, Tamsin Greig, Julia Deakin, and Reece Shearsmith, Chris Martin, and Jonny Buckland of Coldplay.

Will & Grace Seasons 1-8 (1999)

Will & Grace was initially released on NBC in the ’90s and would run until its eighth season in 2006 and come back with two more seasons in 2017 and 2019. Currently, eight seasons have been released on Prime Video on June 1. Created by Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, this series has gained a cult following and is credited with improving public opinion of the LGBT community.

The story follows Will (Eric McCormack), a gay lawyer, and Grace (Debra Messing), his straight best friend who is an interior designer. Set in New York City, the series chronicles their lives as they maneuver dating, marriage, divorce, casual sex, and a humorous look at gay and Jewish culture stereotypes. They are joined by their friends Karen (Megan Mullally), an alcoholic socialite, and Jack (Sean Hayes), their flamboyant friend who is an actor.

Juno (2007)

Juno is a coming of age dramedy directed by Jason Reitman and written by Diablo Cody. This film won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. It earned three other Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for 20-year-old Elliot Page, the fifth-youngest nominee in the category.

This film is a witty yet serious look at teenage pregnancy and the emotions that come along with it. The casting for this film was spot on, including Page as the titular character and featuring Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman, Allison Janney, JK Simmons and Olivia Thirlby. Rainn Wilson also makes an appearance as a convenience store clerk.

Sabrina (1995)

The film Sabrina from 1995 is a remake of the 1954 Billy Wilder film based on the 1953 play Sabrina Fair. Directed by Sydney Pollack from a screenplay by Barbara Benedek and David Rayfiel, this film has an all-star cast led by Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond, and Greg Kinnear.

The story of Sabrina is that she is the daughter of the chauffeur of the wealthy Larrabee family. She watches the family her whole life, longing to be part of their world. For all of her life, she has been smitten with the younger son, David (Kinnear), and when she returns from an internship in Paris as a sophisticated woman, he notices her for the first time.

This film is, of course, compared to the original that starred Audrey Hepburn, Humphrey Bogart, and William Holden, and many feel it pales in comparison. It is a well-cast enjoyable movie for a new generation.

Which shows and movies are you watching on Prime Video this weekend?

