5 Best Movies Starring Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron’s name is well familiar to most movie fans since Theron is one of the most celebrated and talented actresses of her generation. Born in South Africa in 1975, Theron studied ballet and also worked as a model. However, she’s best known for her acting work which started after she had moved to Los Angeles. Theron has been acting professionally since the mid-1990s.







She portrayed dozens of roles primarily in movies but also occasionally in TV series. She’s no stranger to switching genres with ease and playing demanding roles. Despite her popularity, some of Theron’s movies got better ratings and higher critical acclaim than her other roles.

5 Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Mad Max is a popular science fiction franchise that first premiered in the late 1970s. So when its director George Miller announced he would return to the same world, albeit with mostly different heroes, the fans were understandably excited. And Miller didn’t disappoint, delivering a fast-paced action-filled story set in a world where many things have gone wrong, but the heroes keep fighting for their survival.

Other than the titular Mad Max, played by Tom Hardy (who doesn’t say much in the movie but leaves a strong impression nonetheless), one of the most important roles, Furiosa, was portrayed by Charlize Theron. Despite Max’s name being in the title, it’s Furiosa who’s more active in the movie. An interesting fact is that before the part went to Theron, Gal Gadot, who’s also no stranger to action roles, could have played it. Theron cut her hair short for the role and easily became one of the fan favorites.

4 Kubo And The Two Strings (2016)

When people recall Charlize Theron’s film work, they don’t usually think about animated movies. However, Theron is just as talented at voice acting as she is at live acting. She proved this when she took on one of the roles in the charming movie about a young boy Kubo who goes on an adventure when he accidentally awakens an evil spirit.

Even though the movie focused on Kubo, voiced by Game of Thrones alumni Art Parkinson, Charlize Theron as Kubo’s mother left a strong impression as well. The movie had an excellent voice cast overall, also starring well-known names such as Ralph Fiennes, Matthew McConaughey, George Takei, and Rooney Mara. It’s also visually beautiful, as its Oscar nomination for best visual effects proves.

3 The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

When it comes to her career, Charlize Theron is showing no signs of slowing down. As such, it’s easy to forget she’s been acting for over three decades now. One of her older movies in which she has a significant part is the atmospheric 1997 horror and thriller The Devil’s Advocate.

Al Pacino as the devil and Keanu Reeves as the advocate play the titular parts, but the movie wouldn’t be as good as it is without Theron portraying Mary Ann Lomax, Keanu Reeves’ onscreen wife. It was one of Theron’s major movie roles, and she already proved back then she was a force to be reckoned with. Unfortunately, Mary Ann isn’t so lucky in the movie, but The Devil’s Advocate is still a must-watch for all of Theron’s fans. Those who would like to watch the horror movie can stream it on Netflix.

2 The Cider House Rules (1999)

Another 1990s movie in which Theron delivered a strong performance is much more heart-warming and feel-good than The Devil’s Advocate. Based on a book by John Irving, the movie centers on the young orphan Homer Wells, portrayed by Tobey Maguire. Charlize Theron plays Candy Kendall, a woman Homer falls for and who starts a romantic relationship with him. The movie is touching, emotional, romantic, funny at times, and above all, very human, as some viewers called it.

Other than its story that will make the audience feel good after they finish watching it, the actors helped transform The Cider House Rules into an excellent movie. Tobey Maguire and Charlize Theron don’t disappoint and the developing affection between them comes across as believable. Other actors, such as Michael Caine and Paul Rudd, also show their considerable acting talent, and Caine even won an Academy Award for his performance.

1 Monster (2003)

Just like other actors, Charlize Theron gave one of the best performances of her career in a movie based on real events. In many movies, she showed how beautiful she is, but that’s not the case in Monster where Theron plays the murderous Aileen. Alongside Christina Ricci as Aileen’s lover Selby, the two women kill several people. The movie isn’t always easy to watch, but it’s definitely memorable and Theron’s Aileen is one of the most complex characters that have ever appeared in a crime drama.

Even those viewers who watched the movie might not know that Charlize Theron almost didn’t appear in it! Originally, the director Patty Jenkins wanted Kate Winslet to play Aileen. And the role of Selby could have gone to Kate Hudson, Brittany Murphy, or Kate Beckinsale. Everything turned out well, though, especially for Theron who won an Oscar for her performance as Aileen.

