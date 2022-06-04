7 Movies Every 2000s Kid Watched In High School

Whenever the classroom lights were out and the projector was lit up, everyone was about to have a good day. Watching movies in school is one of the simple joys in life. Each class period is between 50-60 minutes, meaning the students get at least 2 class periods of film enjoyment. The best part is arguably just that the room is dark, but it’s also a treat that there will be no work and no teacher speaking.







The film, of course, has to be educational in some way. Usually, it would be the film adaptation of whatever book was just read for the class, but it could also be a movie about historical events, or it could have some sort of life lesson that high schoolers should be aware of.

7 Blood Diamond Is About A Complicated Period In History

Blood Diamond is a political and thrilling action movie about war. It came out in 2006, and it has been shown in numerous history classes since. The Sierra Leone Civil War isn’t fully explored in most American high schools, but it could be featured in a number of lessons about civil wars, or similar conflicts. Whenever there’s a movie even remotely related to something being taught, especially in history, there’s a good chance it’ll be shown in a class.

The title refers to blood diamonds, which were diamonds used to finance conflicts that would benefit warlords or an invading army. It stars Jennifer Connelly (Maddy), Djimin Hounsou (Solomon), and Leonardo DiCaprio (Archer) doing a foolish South African accent. Archer was a mercenary in Zimbabwe and has since inserted himself in like situations. Solomon is a family man who is captured to work in diamond mines. They meet, and Archer discovers that Solomon is now in jail because he found a huge diamond and tried to hide it. They strike a deal that Archer will help find Solomon’s family if Solomon can get the precious stone back. With the help of American journalist Maddy, they go on a journey of hope, trust, and redemption.





6 Beowulf Is A Historical Epic

“Beowulf” is a famous poem by an unknown author that is read in senior or AP English classes across the country. It takes place sometime in the 6th century, although the poem wasn’t written down until 1815. The Scandinavian man Beowulf never really existed, but there are elements like settings and events that match real history. The language is hard to understand, and the story gets a little crazy towards the end, so it’s definitely hard to follow. Reading this novella in class definitely warranted a vocabulary test, hopefully with a word bank.

It’s 507 A.D. in Denmark, and the Danish King Hrothgar must protect his kingdom from the wretched creature Grendel, who has been wreaking havoc during celebrations. He offers a reward to any hero that can kill Grendel, and the legendary Beowulf decides he’s the man for the job. He slays the beast, but when he returns he sees dead locals just like before. Hrothgar realizes that it must be Grendel’s Mother, who just so happens to present herself as Angelina Jolie. She seduces Beowulf both sexually and with promises of wealth, nobility, and invincibility. Then it cuts to years later when Beowulf seemingly regrets his decision.





5 Into The Wild Could Be Watched In Any Grade

“Into the Wild” is a semi-nonfiction book released in 1996 by John Krakauer. It’s used in nearly every high school curriculum and even some colleges as well. Whether it’s entirely nonfiction is up for debate. It tells the true story of Chris McCandless who, after graduating from college, cut all ties with humanity and began traversing the Western US in his Nissan Sunny, which he later had to abandon. He embarked with only a rifle, some ammo, 10 pounds of rice, a camera, and some light reading, including a guide on edible vegetation. McCandless was eventually found dead in an abandoned bus; it is speculated that he survived for 113 days.

Into the Wild was probably shown in freshman or sophomore classes in every high school in the US, as it is a classic American story. It’s rated R, so permission slips would have to be signed, and some teachers may not have gone through the trouble. The movie is incredibly well done, and the audience really feels for Chris, especially when he meets his demise. It’s relatable because he’s just a young man following a dream.

4 Romeo + Juliet, If It Took Place In The 90s

This is a freshman year rite of passage. Shakespeare specifically might return senior year for Othello, but the classic Romeo and Juliet comes first. It tells the tale of star-crossed lovers who come from two feuding families. That hatred eventually leads to the kids’ demise, which then leads to a resolution of the fight between the Montagues and the Capulets.

RELATED: 10 ’90s Movie Villains Who Aged PoorlyThere are plenty of film versions of Romeo and Juliet, but schools almost always opt for the Leonardo DiCaprio version. It could be argued that this is the first choice because this version is more modern. It is a riot and incredibly fun to watch. Along with DiCaprio, it features Claire Danes, John Leguizamo, Harold Perrineau, and Paul Rudd. The same events occur, but modern changes are added, for example, Mercutio is essentially a drag queen.

3 FernGully Is A Biology Class Staple

FernGully: The Last Rainforest was made in 1992 and follows fairies and other magical woodland creatures who are fighting to save their rainforest home from deforestation. It stars Robin Williams and Christian Slater as the creatures being affected by the cutting of trees and the use of large machinery. Tim Curry portrays the villain, Hexxus, who is just the oil and pollution created by humans.

This movie is still shown in biology classes everywhere. Multiple science classes are offered in high school, but whether it’s environmental or advanced biology, there is a deforestation unit where this movie falls into place.

2 Cipher In The Snow Shines A Light On Bullying

This film is actually shown in health classes because it covers topics like domestic conflict, bullying, and depression. It’s a short film based on the short story of the same name by Jean Mizer. The film was made in the early 70s and was originally shown in elementary schools, but as the world changed in the 80s and 90s, it was decided by the NEA that the topics were serious and would be better understood by teenagers.

Cipher in the Snow is about teenager Cliff Evans, who is an outcast in his school and has become completely withdrawn. One day, he asks to be let off the school bus, and he simply lies down in the snow and dies. Cliff’s math teacher was the closest to him, although he still didn’t know anything about the kid. He’s given the task of telling his parents, who he discovers are getting a divorce and didn’t even notice that their son hadn’t returned home. The implication is that the child died due to a lack of love.

1 Everyone Has To See To Kill A Mockingbird

This is typically the first required book one would read in high school. There isn’t a single person in America who hasn’t heard of Harper Lee’s 1960 novel, To Kill a Mockingbird. The film came out in 1962 and starred Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch, a role for which he won an Oscar. It’s classic and renowned for its humor, but it deals with very serious topics like murder, rape, and racism. Since a film adaptation exists of the book, every class is going to end up watching it.

To Kill A Mockingbird tells the story of Scout and her brother Jem living in Maycomb, Alabama with their widowed father Atticus in the 1930s. Atticus is a lawyer and has taken on the case of Tom Robinson, a black man accused of assaulting a white woman. Because he is defending a black man, the town begins to turn on their family, and eventually, they are targeted with violence. The reader has to believe in justice and impartiality and help fight against prejudice.