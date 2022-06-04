Amanda Holden shares adorable snap of BGT panel taken over by judges’ children

The Britain’s Got Talent judges’ panel has been taken over by some new stars ahead of this weekend’s final – the children of the judges themselves.

In an adorable snap published to Amanda Holden’s Instagram page, it showed her youngest daughter, Hollie Rose Hughes, sat in Amanda’s seat – with Simon Cowell’s son, Eric Cowell, to her left, and Alesha Dixon’s eldest daughter, Azura Ononye, to her right.

In the Instagram post, she also published a couple of other behind the scene photographs, showing all of their children being sat together as their parents worked on the show.

In the post, Amanda, 51, wrote: “Now v then .. your @bgt judges for #2033! We always say this is the perfect show for families. But to us it has always been a family ..”







A number of people have shared their love for the photo since it was posted, with Myleene Klass commenting with three heart emojis.

One person wrote: “Awww this is so adorable! I can already see that Hollie has got what it takes! always loved the bond between you and the judges.”

Another said “Aww how cute! grow up so fast xx”, while another simply said: “Adorable!!!!”

Some fans were quick to point out the similarities between the children and their famous parents, with one saying Eric “looks so much like Simon.”







The judges have a rare night off ahead of Sunday’s final due to scheduling conflicts, with Britain’s Got Talent having to miss its usual Saturday schedule because of the England football team’s game with Hungary.

The ten finalists are now confirmed for this year’s show, with Maxwell Thorpe, Jamie Leahey, Ben Nickless, Flintz & T4ylor, Tom Ball, Eva Abley, Loren Allred, 5 Star Boys, Axel Blake, and Aneeshwar Kunchala all confirmed to perform in the grand final.

As well as this, there will be a special judges’ wildcard act – a semi-finalist who impressed the judges but missed out on a place in the final.

It has been a tense and close battle to reach the finals this year, with tears shed from acts who were struggling to rise above the rest and book a chance to win £250,000 and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.







Earlier this week, Simon Cowell had to apologise to semi-finalists Matrick’s Illusion, after his harsh comments left one of the younger members of the group in tears.

The stern music mogul provided some strong words after pressing his buzzer during the act, describing the act as “not magical enough”.

But he revisited his comments later in the show, after he realised that he’d upset one of the members of the act.

Before sharing his praise for the performers from iconic band Welsh of the West End, Simon began: “By the way, I have to say something.







“You know going back to the very first act, I didn’t realise I’d really upset someone.

“I just need to apologise to her, a girl called Lamala, and I feel really awful.

“I now hate myself,” the judge admitted.

“Anyway, got that out of the way, back to you,” he told the choir.

Britain’s Got Talent’s live final airs Sunday at 9pm on ITV.