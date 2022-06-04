Anwar landmark: Building green, eco-friendly homes

Whistling Woods “>







"Only One Earth" is the theme for World Environment Day 2022. It is calling to our attention an obvious fact – which we at times seem to be oblivious to – that in the universe there are billions of galaxies, in our galaxy there are billions of planets, but there is only one earth. The theme calls for us to take care of the earth, and push for a major shift in how we treat the environment, and this can only be achieved through a significant level of collective, transformative action. The key areas for transformation include how we build and live in our homes, cities and places of work and worship, how and where our money is invested, and what we do for fun. For all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel. As citizens of Bangladesh, we are currently at major risk of suffering from the adverse effects of what the environment is experiencing. Dhaka, in particular, is at the centre of many of the problems the country is facing. As one of the most densely populated metropolises in the world, Dhaka continues to endure the challenges of environmental pollution, while also significantly contributing to it. As recently as in March 2022, the capital was classified as one of the most polluted cities in the world. While we can look at the west for a large proportion of the long-term damage caused to the environment, we still have to continue doing our part to ensure that we are trying to set an example for the rest of the world. Anwar Landmark, one of the leading real estate developers of Bangladesh, has taken impressive measures to incorporate green, eco-friendly initiatives in its latest and future projects. Anwar Group, the parent company of Anwar Landmark, was founded in 1834, signalling the corporation's deep-rooted commitment to the sustainable development of Bangladesh. The real estate developer's ventures bring forth much-needed avenues for inhabitants of Dhaka, with the inclusion of eco-friendly values. Their latest establishments embrace green landscapes and water bodies at the ground level, accompanied by a garden and swimming pool on the rooftops. These projects include extensive open spaces, modern amenities, and vertical gardens to nurture a healthy environment, where designs have accommodated free-flowing air circulations. These new buildings come equipped with water purification and preservation systems, to not only ensure that safe drinking water is available, but also to conserve water. The double-glazed windows let in more natural light and enable low solar heat gain. The fair-face building structures and amenities within the projects, such as solar panels and the central garbage disposal system, are all eco-friendly measures to ensure the buildings are as green as possible.







Whispering Green

Anwar Landmark’s Whistling Woods project is the latest addition to the organisation’s impressive array of projects. Situated in the North Banani residential area, it serves as an example of Anwar Landmark’s commitment to its customers. Regular apartments and duplex apartments are both available, with the latter including a terrace. It has been earmarked by the developers as a property which exudes an air of luxury, spaciousness, and comfort. The international airport is merely a 15-minute drive away, while recreational areas such as the Banani Club field and Banani playground are nearby. The Whistling Woods project will make one feel connected to nature while also providing residents an escape from the hustle and bustle of Dhaka city.

The organisation supports moves towards sustainability and believes that such a mindset must be applied in this era. Whistling Woods provides such options and much more, considering that it has the aura of a private retreat. The spaces within the project have been designed to ensure that residents are able to enjoy the beauty of nature. Amenities include a swimming pool with jacuzzi on the roof, BBQ zone, a fully-equipped gymnasium, children’s play area, and greenery all over the premises.

Another ongoing project of Anwar Landmark is Whispering Green, in North Gulshan. Keeping with the eco-friendly strategies of the 21st century, the project promises to convey a green ambience. Spread over about 0.2 acres of land, this fresh, new project has made sure of greenery being within reach, even at the entrance. The residential establishment may well be seen as a sanctuary from the commotion that residents of Dhaka have become accustomed to.

Anwar Landmark’s continuous effort to protect the environment received international recognition in 2018 and was awarded for inaugurating eco-friendly real estate projects in the Bangladeshi market. In May 2019, Anwar Landmark was awarded at the Bizz Awards in Amsterdam, Netherlands in recognition of “Excellence in the Real Estate Industry”, from the World Confederation of Businesses. In September 2019, Anwar Landmark received “Bangladesh’s Most Promising Brand Award,” presented by the Global Real Estate Congress. Such recognition has strengthened Anwar Landmark’s position as one of the top 10 developers of the country, empowering the organisation’s capabilities to further advance its green initiatives.

A welcoming proposition is that Anwar Landmark plans to integrate eco-friendly strategies in future condominium projects as well. Rainwater harvesting systems, water treatment plants, and water efficient systems will be installed to conserve water. In regards to the safeguarding of energy, a large number of appliances will be energy efficient. Additionally, sewage treatment plants are also potential developments going forward.

Anwar Landmark has earmarked a substantial proportion of its resources to develop eco-friendly properties in the coming years. Present and future customers will be able to reap the benefits of such undertakings, particularly when climate change has become a serious impediment to environmental and economic progress.

On this World Environment Day, Anwar Landmark’s eco-friendly objectives should be greeted with open arms, especially during an era when climate change renders immediate action imperative. Such green real estate initiatives are one way to start the fight against climate change in the long run.