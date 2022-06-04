Bradley Walsh’s wife Donna showcases stunning figure in pink bikini during romantic trip





Bradley Walsh, 61, and his wife of 25 years, Donna, took a trip to the beach during their romantic holiday in Barbados. The Chase host was in full holiday mode as he ditched his shirt and donned a pair of floral blue swimming shorts for a dip in the sea.

He walked hand in hand with Donna who looked sensational in a hot pink bikini. The mum-of-one showcased her incredible figure and swept her hair away from her face in a high bun The couple left their shoes behind as they walked across the sandy beach and headed into the water. Bradley and Donna have been married since 1997 and share one son, Barney, 24.

Barney is Donna’s only son whereas Bradley also has a 40-year-old daughter, Hayley, with his former partner Debby Parker. Donna is famous in her own right as a choreographer and former dancer. She first came into public prominence after dancing in the music video for Robert Palmer’s Simply Irresistible in 1988. Donna previously featured on Holly Willoughby’s Instagram where they recreated some of the infamous routine.

Bradley previously gushed about how much he loves his wife and said he “wouldn’t swap her for the world”. He told the Mirror in 2006: “Donna isn’t just beautiful, she’s the most fantastic wife and mother.” Bradley also credits Donna with encouraging him to take on the role of Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street. He explained: “It’s because of her I signed with Coronation Street. “She’s the one who recognised what it could do for me even though it would mean being apart.”