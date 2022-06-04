‘Cringer spice’ Geri Halliwell sparks concern due to ‘weird’ appearance at Platinum Party

Many stars including Geri Halliwell, 49, Dolly Parton and Michael Buble were shown in pre-recorded messages leaving tributes to the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee concert. The former Spice Girl sparked concern during her segment, with viewers commenting on her appearance.
Geri featured on this evening’s Platinum Party prior to the concert performances.
The singer spoke very slowly as she left her tribute to the Queen.
She said: “Our Queen, kind, loving, strong, serving our country, the Commonwealth.
“Uniting us all together. Always putting others before yourself.
READ MORE: Piers Morgan’s dig at Meghan Markle after Prince Louis’ reaction
Geri dazzled in a sparkly white dress which featured a sweetheart cleavage and spaghetti straps.
In the post’s caption, Geri commended the Queen for her “inspirational leadership” in view of her 1.2 million followers.
She penned: “HRH, our Queen ‘s 70 years of service and inspirational leadership.”
Many social media users took to the comments to compliment Geri on the picture, as well as discuss the Platinum Jubilee.
Source link