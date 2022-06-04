East Providence boys win Division III tennis title against Chariho

PROVIDENCE — East Providence High School sophomore James McShane knew he was in for a battle when he faced Chariho’s Christian Resinger in the No. 2 singles match during Saturday’s Division III championship contest at the Brown University tennis courts.

The two 10th graders met during the regular season and it took nearly 2½ hours for McShane to earn the win.

“Third-set, come-from-behind victory — that was one for the ages,” McShane said.

The two players were back in the spotlight on Saturday. East Providence had a 3-2 lead and needed McShane or its No. 2 doubles team — which trailed, 4-0, in the third set — to clinch the match by earning the fourth team point. McShane, after winning the first set, 6-3, came through with a hard-fought, 6-4 victory in the second set, giving the Townies their first title in 20 years.

“This means a lot to me especially getting the final point,” the 15-year-old said. “Twenty years is a lot. I just started playing tennis last year so the environment is kind of new.

“But it wasn’t just me that won it. All my buddies won it. I’m super proud of the team and I got to end it out so I’m pretty happy now.”