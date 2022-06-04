Eco-friendly bags: Deaf women in Ethiopia fighting plastics pollution

The United Nations says 34 out of 54 countries in Africa have already put in place legislation against single-use plastic bags. However, it says implementation of the laws remains weak in many of them. In Ethiopia, where different types of plastic bags are still in use, a group of deaf women is striving to make a change. They’ve been making paper bags for sale and are also using sign language to urge more people to use less damaging packaging.



But as CGTN’s Colletta Wanjohi reports orders for paper bags are increasing as more companies and individuals are convinced by these women that ” no plastics” is the way to go.

They are all deaf but they have a loud message for all.

“We want to be role models for other deaf communities. We want to show our work and sustainability to the world, ” Tigist Alemayehu, Project Manager, TEKI Paper

The change is slow but gradual.

So far, mainly corporate companies have become clients.