Firm combats climate change, to plant 5000 trees by December 2023 | The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

LANDWEY has concluded arrangements to plant and conserve 5000 trees by December 2023 in its efforts to fight deforestation and climate change.



The effort comes as part of the Build for Change Initiative, a two-in-one social impact drive committed to environmental and social change.



A statement issued by the firm’s Managing Director, Adeshola Bello, said “Nigeria tops the chart as the country with the highest rate of deforestation in the world at 55.7 per cent and there is a need to plant more trees for a healthier environment.”



She added that the Build for Change Initiative was created to “green our community, combat climate change and decrease our carbon footprints.”



According to her, this builds on the real estate investment company’s Tree Farm Initiative launched earlier in 2021 to contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goal 13 on climate action.



Speaking on the initiative, Chief Executive Officer of LandWey, Olawale Ayilara, said: “LandWey is not just building to provide people with homes and investment opportunities, we are now building for change.

We are focused more on being a value-driven organisation by giving back to our community.



“A community is not only built by modern infrastructure, catering to its environment and social welfare is even more impactful.



“Our relationship with nature does not simply end at what it gives us, but what we give back to it.



“We are heeding nature’s call to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts by regulating emissions and promoting sustainable living. So, for every home we deliver, a tree will be planted in the name of the homeowner.”



Ayilara stressed that the goal of the company is to plant up to 5000 trees by June 2023. He also stated that the Build-for-Change initiative was reflective of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) blueprint for 2022 and reaffirmed its commitment to promoting a sustainable environment for all.

On the company’s Instagram handle, there are creatives highlighting the just initiated campaign, with the most recent having the copy “help us plant 5000 trees and remove millions of pounds of carbon dioxide from our air”.

Another creative reads: “For every building we complete, a tree will be planted in your name”, which gives credence to LandWey’s internalisation of environmental sustainability.