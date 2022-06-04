Categories
Entertainment

Five Longest-Running Netflix Original Series of All Time


Netflix has a ton of binge-worthy original content, but have you ever wondered which series is the longest-running? We’ve got a list of the top five longest-running original Netflix series. Find out if your favorite made the list.

An image of Netflix's browsing screen featuring original series like 'Ozark'

Netflix Streaming Platform | Photo Illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images

‘Grace and Frankie’ is the longest running Netflix original to date

Grace and Frankie debuted in May 2015 and has a total of seven seasons. The final season of Grace and Frankie debuted in August 2021 with four episodes. Later, the final 12 episodes were released on April 29, 2022. In total, the series has 94 episodes. 

” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/U34E6geXBc8?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>

Created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, Grace and Frankie follows two women whose lives change when their husbands fall in love with each other. Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Embry, and Sam Waterston. 

‘Orange is the New Black’ has seven seasons and 91 episodes

Netflix’s dramedy series Orange is the New Black (OITNB) comes from Jenji Kohan. Based on Piper Kerman’s memoir Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison, the series follows Piper’s (Taylor Schilling) experience at FCI Danbury. 

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

><span>▶</span>” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/is4vpTmmcmQ?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe> </p> </figure> <p>There are seven seasons of <em>OITNB</em> with 13 episodes in each. The last season debuted on Netflix in June 2019. </p> <h2>‘The Ranch’ Netflix original series has 80 episodes</h2> <p>The <a target=Netflix original series The Ranch stars That ’70s Show actors Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson as brothers Colt and Rooster Bennett. They run their father Beau’s (Sam Elliot) cattle ranch in the Netflix comedy/drama. 

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

><span>▶<!-- Ezoic - wp_mid_content - mid_content --><div id=

” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/BeGaHNILGZo?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>

The Ranch had four seasons in total with each split into two parts. Each half of a season had 10 episodes, totaling 80 overall.

According to Kutcher, The Ranch reached a natural conclusion for everyone involved. “We got to the point where we were able to let everybody know [that] this was the last season, and that we were going to wrap it up, so everybody had time to find their next gig,” he explained on WTF with Marc Maron

Netflix original ‘BoJack Horseman’ has 77 episodes

BoJack Horseman ranks fourth in the longest-running Netflix original series overall. However, it is the longest-running adult animated series on the platform to date. Big Mouth currently has 51 episodes with the potential for more in the future, so that could change. 

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

><span>▶</span>” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/osY929PCs2o?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe> </p> </figure> <p>After six seasons and 77 episodes, the series starring Will Arnett, Aaron Paul, and <a target=Allison Brie ended in 2020. “I wanted the last moment to be about BoJack and Diane together in that last moment,” creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg told MovieWeb. “We’ve ended almost all of our seasons on BoJack alone. But for me, it was really important that the last image … was not BoJack alone. I wanted it to be BoJack and somebody else.”

‘Full House’ spinoff ‘Fuller House’ has 75 episodes on Netflix

Netflix’s Fuller House brought a fan-favorite family back to television. Debuting in 2016, the sequel to the classic family sitcom re-opened the iconic Tanner home to the public. Fuller House focused on Danny’s (Bob Saget) two oldest daughters, DJ (Candace Cameron-Bure) and Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin). Their long-time friend Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) was also a big part of the show.

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

><span>▶</span>” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/PG1gU7fjBUk?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe> </p> </figure> <p><em>Fuller House</em> has a total of five seasons. The final episodes came out in June 2020. <a target=Fuller House was canceled due to a lack of viewership. 

Did your favorite make the list? Stream these series and more exclusively on Netflix. 

RELATED: New on Netflix (June 2022)



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.