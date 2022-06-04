Five Longest-Running Netflix Original Series of All Time



Netflix has a ton of binge-worthy original content, but have you ever wondered which series is the longest-running? We’ve got a list of the top five longest-running original Netflix series. Find out if your favorite made the list. Netflix Streaming Platform | Photo Illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images Grace and Frankie debuted in May 2015 and has a total of seven seasons. The final season of Grace and Frankie debuted in August 2021 with four episodes. Later, the final 12 episodes were released on April 29, 2022. In total, the series has 94 episodes. *{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black} ” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/U34E6geXBc8?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen> Created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, Grace and Frankie follows two women whose lives change when their husbands fall in love with each other. Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Embry, and Sam Waterston. ‘Orange is the New Black’ has seven seasons and 91 episodes Netflix’s dramedy series Orange is the New Black (OITNB) comes from Jenji Kohan. Based on Piper Kerman’s memoir Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison, the series follows Piper’s (Taylor Schilling) experience at FCI Danbury. *{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black} Netflix original series The Ranch stars That ’70s Show actors Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson as brothers Colt and Rooster Bennett. They run their father Beau’s (Sam Elliot) cattle ranch in the Netflix comedy/drama. *{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/BeGaHNILGZo?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>

The Ranch had four seasons in total with each split into two parts. Each half of a season had 10 episodes, totaling 80 overall.

According to Kutcher, The Ranch reached a natural conclusion for everyone involved. “We got to the point where we were able to let everybody know [that] this was the last season, and that we were going to wrap it up, so everybody had time to find their next gig,” he explained on WTF with Marc Maron.

Netflix original ‘BoJack Horseman’ has 77 episodes

BoJack Horseman ranks fourth in the longest-running Netflix original series overall. However, it is the longest-running adult animated series on the platform to date. Big Mouth currently has 51 episodes with the potential for more in the future, so that could change.