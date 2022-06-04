Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 release date, server downtime schedule, new Battle Pass, MORE

Fortnite fans are counting down to the start of Chapter 3, Season 3. The current season concludes with an in-game event at 9pm BST UK time on June 4. With the Collision event likely to last for around 30 minutes, the servers are expected to go offline for downtime maintenance at 9.30pm UK time. Based on a recent blog post by Epic Games, not to mention the timings for the previous season, Fortnite Season 3 will have a June 5 release date and an estimated 7am BST launch time.

That’s according to a post announcing the Gen Hoshino concerts: “Celebrate the beginning of the new Fortnite Season with the next Soundwave Series artist!

“The Soundwave Series is a series of musical shows featuring artists from around the world, and the spotlight now turns to Japanese pop artist + music producer Gen Hoshino.

“Hoshino’s show will air back-to-back for 72 hours starting Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 8 AM ET — just a few days after Chapter 3 Season 3 launches on June 5!”

The launch of the new season will coincide with the release of a major Fortnite update, as well as a brand new Battle Pass.

The Battle Pass will reportedly be headlined by a Darth Vader skin, while Indiana Jones could make an appearance as the bonus outfit.

That’s on top of the Assemble Snap costume, which appears to be fully customisable.