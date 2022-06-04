George Kambosos vs. Devin Haney live updates, results, highlights | DAZN News Norway

The first-ever four-belt undisputed lightweight champion will be crowned on Saturday at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, as IBF, WBA (super), and WBO titleholder and hometown favorite George Kambosos Jr. meets WBC titlist Devin Haney.

Kambosos shocked the world two days after U.S. Thanksgiving as he dropped and defeated Teofimo Lopez by split decision to win three-fourths of the 135-pound belts.

Haney makes the trek to Australia, having defended the WBC title four consecutive times. In 2021, Haney had perhaps his best performances to date in dominant victories over Jorge Linares and Jo Jo Diaz, respectively.

Who walks out of “The Land Down Under” with all four titles and make history.

DAZN will have live coverage of George Kambosos vs. Devin Haney beginning at 9 p.m. ET.