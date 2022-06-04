“Green” luggage tags in Thiruvananthapuram airport to mark Environment Day

Thiruvananthapuram, A set of ‘green’ luggage tags, containing seeds of vegetables, herbs, and flowers, will welcome passengers at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here on Environment Day, which falls on Sunday this year, thanks to an innovative initiative of the airport authorities.The unique tags, containing good quality seeds, are being introduced to those arriving at the airport as part of the observance of the environment day.The tags are made in such a way that they can be soaked in water and buried in the soil after the trip, an airport statement said here.Each tag contains seeds for herbs like basil, vegetables like tomato, brinjal and chilly and flowers like marigold. It calls for a collective, transformative action on a national scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet, the authorities added. Noting that the Thiruvananthapuram airport is giving high priority for environment protection activities, they said TIAL has received ISO 14001-2015 environmental management system and ISO 50001-2018 energy management systems certifications recently.

Under the carbon reduction program, it would replace 10 fossil fuel vehicles with EV this finance year. Two EV fast charging stations will be set in both terminals.All R-22 ACs would be replaced with less greenhouse gas emitting R-32 air conditioners, the statement added.