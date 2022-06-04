High cholesterol: What colour is the skin on your leg? The sign of ‘fatty deposits’

High cholesterol is somewhat common in the UK, and is more common in people who are overweight.

Indeed, the NHS says that more than two in five people in England have high cholesterol, which can unfortunately lead to a number of negative health consequences.

Nonetheless, high cholesterol often has no symptoms, so many people are unaware they have it.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) recommends all adults have a cholesterol check at any age, even if they feel completely well. It should be repeated every five years – or more often if the test was abnormal.