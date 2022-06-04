Holidays: How to reduce the cost of a holiday by ‘hundreds of pounds’ – ‘common mistake’

As the cost of living crisis bites, holidays seem even more expensive. But there are a few things Britons can do to save some money if they’re jetting away this summer.

The expert team at ParkSleepFly shared their top tips to save “hundreds of pounds” booking a holiday this year.

A spokesperson said: “Searching for direct flights is one of the most common travel mistakes.

“Although they are quicker, a layover can reduce the cost of your journey by hundreds of pounds.

“With more airports offering accommodation and even sleep pods designed specifically for layovers, you can turn one trip into two and discover a new country, while saving money.”

