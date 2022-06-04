Investigative team uses genetic genealogy to identify victim in 1999 cold case

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A victim of a 1999 cold case homicide was identified by a law enforcement team that used genetic genealogy Thursday.

The victim’s remains were located on the bank of slough near Clarksburg CA, found in rural Yolo County on March 4, 1999.

This incident remained open because the state of the decomposition made it hard to identify the victim.

Recently, with the advancement in technology and genic genealogy, a partial DNA sample was identified Thursday.

Gerron Gipson, 29-years-old at the time of his death, had ties to the Sacramento area according to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

“The passage of time does not mean that Gerron Gipson was ever forgotten. I am proud of the dedication and collaboration among our law enforcement partners that will make it possible to return Gerron to his loved ones and offer them some sense of closure. We will wholeheartedly support them in the coming days,” said District Attorney Jeff Reisig.

Yolo County Sheriff is encouraging anyone with information regarding this homicide to call the Sheriff’s office.