Kirkwood neighbors say professional football league at Pratt-Pullman is too loud

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – People living in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood want some peace and quiet. They say their nights are filled with the sound of loud music and DJs coming from a professional football league in the Pratt-Pullman District. Now they’re asking the city for help.

Neighbors say they welcome the growth they’ve seen in their neighborhood over the last few years, but on some nights – events at the Pratt-Pullman District are so loud their homes shake.

“You’ll be in your house and you can hear the base in your house. I was sitting at my computer and all of a sudden, I could hear this boom, boom, boom. And I was like, ‘what is that?’” said Oshine Najarian of Kirkwood. “You know, and I thought maybe it’s a car going by. It’s not a car going by. And you know, we’re not even the closest house to it.”

The Pratt-Pullman District, also known as Pullman Yard, sits along Rogers Street and sits up against two residential neighborhoods; Edgewood and Kirkwood. It’s a huge multi-acre property with several entertainment-type businesses, including an arena. The arena tent is used for Fan Controlled Football games.

The people who live nearby say that on game nights, the announcer’s PA system, along with the loud music, can sometimes go well past 11 p.m.

The Kirkwood Neighborhood Organization wants the city to step in to quiet the noise. They also question why the city is allowing an event like Fan Controlled Football to be played so close to a neighborhood. K-N-O collected more than 150 signatures from upset neighbors. They sent that informal petition to the city.

“This is not just 20 people. This is not just the people on Warren Street. This is people all over the neighborhood,” said Najarian

CBS46 emailed Atomic Entertainment, which allowed the tent stadium to be built, but they have yet to respond. The mayor’s office has yet to respond as well, but neighbors say their noise complaints are on the city’s radar.

