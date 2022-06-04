Late veteran’s flag now flies in Norway

NORWAY — More than 50 people gathered at The Stone-Smart Post #82’s memorial at the corner of Main and Paris Streets in Norway to see a late veteran’s flag raised on Memorial Day.

The flag was donated by the family of Sgt. Vernon Brown, a World War II veteran and lifelong resident of Oxford Hills.

Brown was born on March 1, 1921 in Harrison. As a newlywed and young father, Brown was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1942. He was discharged following World War II in 1945. He was a member of the American Legion for 56 years, serving as commander of the Stone-Smart Post #82 from 1952-1953. His son, Vietnam veteran Ray Brown who passed away in 2009, was also a member of the Legion.

Brown’s daughter Peggy Heikkinen donated the flag in memory of her father.

“It is with great love that we donate this flag,” Heikkinen said in a statement that she provided to the American Legion Post #82 and shared with the Advertiser Democrat. “My dad was so proud to have served in World War II and be a member [of this Post].”

The dedication was held on Monday as part of the Legion’s Memorial Day remembrance. Brown was honored with a nine-gun salute. Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School alum Alexi Knight played Taps.

Heikkinen attended the dedication with her husband Alan, sister-in-law Mary Ann Brown, son Michael Heikkinen, granddaughter Baylee Hekkinen and extended family.

“I would just like to thank everyone who took the time to come out today for this,” she told the Advertiser Democrat following the flag-raising. “It’s a pretty emotional moment for us. It means a lot.”



