Liverpool can make four ambitious signings to replace Sadio Mane and warn Man City

Robert Lewandowski

A rogue entry to complete the list… Robert Lewandowski is one of the greatest strikers of his generation and, aged 33, is showing no signs of slowing down. The Pole has publicly announced his intention to leave Bayern Munich this summer, with Barcelona in pole position for his signature.

But with the La Liga giants’ current financial woes in mind, a move could easily break down, and there wouldn’t be a bigger statement than Klopp reuniting with the star he spent four years with at Borussia Dortmund. It’s unlikely, but not out of the realm of possibility.

Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our brand new Facebook group by clicking here.