Lucy Mecklenburgh admits she and Ryan Thomas are yet to name their baby daughter

Lucy Mecklenburgh has admitted she and Ryan Thomas are yet to come up with a name for their baby daughter.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Lucy, 30, welcomed her second child at the end of May and has delighted fans with photos and updates since giving birth.

In her latest update mum-of-two Lucy, who also shares two year old son Roman with her fiancé Ryan, answered some of her fans’ most burning questions on her tot.

Lucy, who recently shared an adorable video of her son Roman kissing her daughter, shared a sweet snap of the tot sleeping in a moses basket on her Instagram story to update fans.







(Image: Instagram/Lucy Mecklenburgh)



The snap showed the newborn baby girl wearing a white outfit and had a white outfit with orange flowers printed on.

As she shared the adorable picture, Lucy shared an update with fans as she wrote: “Thank you for all your kind messages!

“To answer some of your questions she was 7 days over her due date, the birth was positive & honestly magical, Roman adores her, I’m doing really well recovery wise and she’s the dream!!

“Such a content settled bubba,” Lucy gushed followed by a black heart emoji.







(Image: Instagram/Lucy Mecklenburgh)







(Image: Instagram/Lucy Mecklenburgh)



Then, Lucy posted a closeup photo of her daughter, showing the newborn peacefully sleeping as she told her 1.7 million followers: “And she doesn’t have a name just yet” followed by an orange heart emoji.

Later, Lucy spent some quality time with her baby daughter, son Roman, hubby-to-be Ryan, 37, and Ryan’s daughter Scarlett, from his relationship with Tina O’Brien.

The group were seen enjoying the sunny weather in the garden as they made homemade pizzas, with Roman and Scarlett kneading the pizza dough and topping it with sauce and cheese together.

Later, Roman and dad Ryan were seen putting the pizza in the oven together using a long paddle, which kept them far away from the heat.







(Image: Instagram/Lucy Mecklenburgh)







After the pizza cooked in the over, Lucy showed off the finished product in a video, showing the cheese on the pizza bubbling away after being taken out of the oven.

Lucy announced the arrival of her newborn daughter with a black and white image of her little daughter in a white baby gro, along with some pink love hearts in the caption.

On her Instagram stories, Lucy shared the same sweet image, with a GIF reading: “She’s here!”

Lucy and Ryan were flooded with messages of congratulations from celebrity friends as Stacey Solomon wrote: “Hope you’re ok Mumma love to you all”.

Sam Faiers, who recently welcomed her third child, added: “Aww she’s here.. congratulations”. While Billie Faiers added: “Awww congratulations darling lots of love to you all xxx”.