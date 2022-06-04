Man beaten to death for opposing 16-year-old niece’s relationship with boy

Mumbai: The police has arrested two women and detained four minors for allegedly killing a 50-year-old man with physical disability for opposing his niece’s affair with one of the accused. The man, a resident of Chembur, was assaulted on Thursday and he subsequently succumbed to serious head injuries at JJ Hospital.

A preliminary probe has revealed that one of the detained minors was having an affair with the niece of the deceased and as the victim opposed their relationship, the minor boy, along with his friends, thrashed the deceased, identified as Prakash Waghmare.

According to the Tilak Nagar police, the 16-year-old niece of Waghmare, who had lost his left hand in an accident, was dating a 16-year-old boy. After their family learned about the affair, they scolded her and imposed restrictions on her movement.

However, the girl, who belongs to a family from a backward category, stepped out of the house at night when everyone was asleep. She met the boy and informed him about the restrictions.

Police said the girl’s boyfriend, who belongs to a dominant caste, abused her brother over a phone call and threatened him and his family with dire consequences if they continued to trouble her. The conversation turned into a heated exchange of words after which the girl’s boyfriend decided to teach a lesson to her family, officials said.

On Thursday night, the boy and his friends went to the girl’s house at PM Lokhande Marg in Chembur, looking for her brother, but found his girlfriend’s uncle alone in their house. The gang brutally assaulted the uncle with wooden sticks till he fell unconscious and left the spot.

Residents rushed the injured to a nearby private hospital from where he was shifted to the state-run JJ Hospital because of the seriousness of his injuries.

Meanwhile, based on the leads obtained from CCTV footage and mobile phone locations, the police arrested the four minors from the Govandi area.

“Two women, the mothers of two minor boys, were also arrested as they too were involved in accompanying the boys and assaulting the victim,” said a police officer.

Senior police inspector Sunil Kale of Tilak Nagar police station said the two women will be produced before a court. The four minors will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board at Dongri children’s home.

