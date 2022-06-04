Master Microsoft Azure With This $39 Comprehensive Training Bundle

With tons of employees and businesses permanently switching over to remote work, a secure and efficient cloud computing platform is more important to companies than ever before. According to Microsoft, over 95% of Fortune 500 companies use Microsoft Azure as their primary cloud computing platform, and demand for certified Azure architects and designers is at an all-time high. If you’re looking to earn your Azure certification and get a leg up in your IT career, we’ve got a deal you won’t want to miss. Now through May 24, you can get lifetime access to the Complete Azure Certification Prep Bundle for just $39 at StackSocial, hundreds less than it would cost you to take each course individually.

Online training courses are a convenient and affordable alternative to traditional university classes, and with lifetime access, you’re free to work at your own pace without any looming deadlines. This 10-course bundle is designed to help you master Microsoft Azure and is specifically geared toward getting you ready for the certification exams so you can pass with flying colors. It includes over 50 hours of lectures and content, and over 600 individual lessons to help you understand Azure inside and out.

Some courses are designed to give you a general understanding of Azure, like the Azure Fundamentals Exam Quick Prep course, while others are designed for in-depth learning about Azure specifics, like the Azure Stream Analytics MasterClass. This bundle will even help you get hands-on experience using Azure with the Project-Based Hands-On Training course. Just note that many courses require you to have a solid grasp of IT and cloud computing basics, so if you’re brand-new to the field, you might want to start with an before jumping in to the more specialized Azure training.