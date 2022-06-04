New The Sims 4 expansion lets you become a werewolf

It might be a while until Halloween, but a new The Sims 4 expansion lets players live out all their full moon fantasies and become fully fledged werewolves. The life game’s new game pack, appropriately titled ‘Werewolves,’ lets users create their own werewolf sims and immerse themselves in the lycanthropic lifestyle in the popular building game.

The Werewolves game pack launches on June 16, and players can choose whether they want to embrace the animalistic lifestyle and transform into a toothy troublemaker or try to avoid the temptations. The pack also includes a new map, Moonwood Mill, for your sims to live, work, and socialise in. This heavily forested rural area feels like the perfect location for your lycanthrope sims to frolic and flourish in all their furry fantasies.

Much like becoming a vampire in The Sims 4, being a werewolf comes with a variety of perils that your sims must keep track of. Of course, you’ll have to keep a very close watch on when the full moon is due! If you choose to embrace it, however, you can prowl around in packs and have your run of town. On the other hand, sims who aren’t looking to join the lycanthropic legions will have to be very cautious of who they’re hanging out with when night falls.

The Sims 4 also recently added fully customisable pronouns, allowing users to assign a variety of premade pronoun sets to their sims or customise them manually for every situation.

You can check out the Werewolves trailer below:

If all this werewolf wrangling has left you feeling ravenous, one modder built the Binley Mega Chippy in The Sims 4.