NHRC chief for environment protection as human right | India News – Times of India





NEW DELHI: Pitching for protection of environment as a human right, National Human Rights Commission chairman Justice (retd) Arun Mishra said on Saturday that India has, for the first time, set up a core group of experts and stakeholders on environment, climate change and human rights to suggest measures.

Speaking ahead of the World Environment Day on June 5, Justice (retd) Mishra said the rights body has also recently issued an advisory in this regard.

Emphasising this year’s theme ‘It’s only one Earth’, the NHRC chief stressed the need to think globally and act locally to save planet earth from degradation.

“We have to find a balance between the need for development and preserving our ecosystem and climate. As part of the global fraternity, we have to stick to the emission norms to allow us breathe fresh and clean air,” he said.

“Protection of environment is a constitutional duty and the observance and celebration of the Environment Day is to be essentially seen as a day of duty cast upon every human being to at least not harm our ecosystem, bio-diversity and environment,” Justice (retd) Mishra said.





